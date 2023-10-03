Advertisement
California

Police pursuit spans 3 counties as driver heads wrong way on freeway, flees to Denny’s

A police officer stands with gun drawn as two police vehicles block a utility truck.
La Habra police surround an allegedly stolen truck amid a wild pursuit Monday night.
(KTLA-TV)
By Jeremy ChildsStaff Writer 
A woman suspected of stealing a utility truck led La Habra police on a multi-county pursuit late Monday that ended with a confrontation at a Denny’s in Corona, according to authorities.

Toward the end of the hourlong pursuit, according to KTLA footage, several police cruisers blocked the truck in a dead-end street in Corona. But the driver smashed through a line of trees and rammed through a chain-link fence before driving onto a freeway headed in the wrong direction. The vehicle’s tires were smoking.

KTLA reported the pursuit began around 8:15 p.m. in the city of La Habra. It continued at a slow pace through Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties before the driver exited Highway 91 in Corona.

After exiting the freeway, the clash with law enforcement occurred. After the driver entered the freeway again headed in the wrong direction, she eventually exited the truck and ran into a nearby Denny’s restaurant, as seen in KTLA aerial footage.

Police surrounded the Denny’s and arrested the suspect around 10 p.m., according to authorities.

California
Jeremy Childs

Jeremy Childs is the night reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2023, he worked at the Ventura County Star, where he covered breaking news and most recently served as the newspaper’s East Ventura County reporter. Childs grew up in Newbury Park and graduated from Occidental College with a degree in English and comparative literary studies.

