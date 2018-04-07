Surveillance video shows explosion, smoke and panicked shoppers at Sam's Club

Ontario police on Friday released video showing explosive devices going off inside a Sam's Club store.
The video shows shoppers on Thursday reacting to some type of explosion and running from the scene. Then smoke can be seen flowing down the aisles.
Hugo Gonzalez, 49, of Fontana, was arrested Thursday after police said he set off two explosive devices inside the store, triggering a pair of small fires and prompting an evacuation. No one was injured, and Gonzalez was arrested a short time later after a brief pursuit, Ontario Police Sgt. Bill Russell said.
Police said Gonzalez has no known links to terrorism and has offered no motive
Russell said Gonzalez is not connected with any known criminal organizations, nor is he on a terrorist watch list. Gonzalez never worked for Sam's Club, Russell said, and he did not say why he chose to set off the devices inside the retail warehouse when interviewed by police, Russell said.
Investigators did not discover any other explosive devices when they searched Gonzalez's car, the store and his apartment in Fontana on Thursday night, Russell said. Police, however, did recover materials similar to those used to create the explosive devices, which ignited in two areas in the store, he said.
Russell declined to comment on what Gonzalez used to make the devices, citing concerns about copycat behavior.
Agents with the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting with the investigation.
Gonzalez is being held at the West Valley Detention Center in lieu of $1-million bail on suspicion of arson and ignition of a destructive device, Russell said.
