24 structures lost in Orange County firestorm as mass evacuations continue

Firefighters on Tuesday were hoping to get more control of a brush fire that destroyed 24 structures in Orange County and forced a mass evacuation of residents in Anaheim Hills and Orange.

The Canyon 2 fire broke out around 9:20 a.m. Monday near the 91 Freeway and Gypsum Canyon Road, and quickly leaped the California 241 toll road. It raced up a ridge and hit tract homes at the top of a hill. Several caught fire and continued to burn even as firefighters sprayed the structures with water.

Orange County fire officials evacuated more than 5,000 homes in three cities as the fast-moving fire grew, spitting smoke into the air that was visible over Disneyland and caused officials to issue air quality warnings in parts of Los Angeles County.

Some residents found themselves racing out of their homes as the flames licked the edges of their neighborhood. Dio Compolongo, 22, said he operated “on total instinct” when he saw the blaze creeping close to his family’s residence in the Anaheim Hills. He rushed to stir his two younger sisters, both home sick from school, as he frantically checked map apps to find an evacuation route.

“How do you know what to do in situations like this?" he said after escaping to an Anaheim evacuation center about noon Monday.

Because of the speed of the fire, responders were not attacking the blaze directly, focusing instead on moving people out of its path, said Steven Beech, an incident commander with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Firefighters hoped to take a more direct approach against the blaze, which could allow them to stop its advance, if conditions become more favorable Tuesday, he said.

Winds were likely to calm down overnight, Wyatt said, but officials feared that low humidity and a return of strong gusts could pick back up and fuel the blaze Tuesday.

“We’re hoping that the weather goes in our favor,” he said.

Bob Hill said his trip to the doctor’s office was cut short by a text message from city officials warning him of the fire Monday morning. He immediately contacted his wife.

“Get out. Get the pictures and get out,” he wrote in a frantic text.

Hill, 66, said he had already lost a home in Chatsworth during a 2008 wildfire. As he watched the potential path of Monday’s fire on television, he remained calm despite fearing he might lose another.

"I've faced this before,” he said. “What else can I do?"

Multiple freeway closures are still in effect in Orange County as the Canyon 2 fire in Anaheim Hills grew to 7,500 acres overnight.

California 241 is closed in both directions between the 91 Freeway and Santiago Canyon Road, where California 261 begins, said California Highway Patrol dispatch supervisor Tom O’Donnell.

The right lane of the eastbound 91 is closed from east of Weir Canyon Road to west of the Riverside County line, he said. The Gypsum Canyon Road on- and- off-ramps are closed in both directions on the 91.

Nine Orange Unified School District campuses will be closed Tuesday due to the wildfire raging in the Anaheim Hills area:

Anaheim Hills Elementary

Running Springs Elementary

Canyon Rim Elementary

Chapman Hills Elementary

Linda Vista Elementary

Panorama Elementary

Santiago Charter School

El Rancho Charter School

El Modena High School

District staffers will monitor air quality at schools remaining open in Anaheim Hills and Orange, and will keep students indoors, according to a statement from the district.

All sports and after-school activities have been canceled.