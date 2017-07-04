California woman, 18, sentenced for human trafficking of teen girls

An 18-year-old Central California woman has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for her role in the pimping and human trafficking of younger girls.

The Sacramento Bee reports that Jelinajane Bedrijo Almario was arrested in Hanford in May 2016. Though a juvenile, she was tried as an adult for human trafficking, sending threatening emails to a family member of at least one of the girls and making terrorist threats.

She was sentenced on Monday, two days after her 18th birthday.

Hanford police Detective Richard Pontecorvo said Almario was the prime suspect in a pimping ring that involved girls 14 and 15 years old.

He said Almario would post pictures of the girls on different websites for prostitution and then take the girls to motels to have sex.