Driver, caught in race between two other motorists, is killed when his vehicle is struck by speeding car

Caught in a street race near Compton, a 26-year-old man was killed when one of the drivers involved in the race ran a red light and hit the driver’s side of his 1995 Chevrolet, authorities said.
The crash occurred about 11:10 p.m. Friday near Main Street and Rosecrans Avenue in the unincorporated community of Rosewood, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The driver who was speeding, a 22-year-old Torrance man in a 2013 Dodge, suffered a compressed spinal disc and was later arrested, the CHP said. Alcohol is considered a factor in the crash.
The driver of the Dodge was headed north on Main Street while racing anther car, the CHP said. He ran a red light at the intersection and hit the Chevy.
The driver of the Chevy, its only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.
Three passengers in the Dodge — all Gardena residents — were also hurt. A 24-year-old man suffered a broken right arm, a 16-year-old boy suffered an eye socket laceration and another 24-year-old man complained of pain in his right shoulder, arm and chin, according to the CHP.
