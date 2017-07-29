Driver, caught in race between two other motorists, is killed when his vehicle is struck by speeding car

Caught in a street race near Compton, a 26-year-old man was killed when one of the drivers involved in the race ran a red light and hit the driver’s side of his 1995 Chevrolet, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 11:10 p.m. Friday near Main Street and Rosecrans Avenue in the unincorporated community of Rosewood, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver who was speeding, a 22-year-old Torrance man in a 2013 Dodge, suffered a compressed spinal disc and was later arrested, the CHP said. Alcohol is considered a factor in the crash.

The driver of the Dodge was headed north on Main Street while racing anther car, the CHP said. He ran a red light at the intersection and hit the Chevy.

The driver of the Chevy, its only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

Three passengers in the Dodge — all Gardena residents — were also hurt. A 24-year-old man suffered a broken right arm, a 16-year-old boy suffered an eye socket laceration and another 24-year-old man complained of pain in his right shoulder, arm and chin, according to the CHP.

CAPTION Associate Deputy Atty. Gen. Robert K. Hur lays out the Justice Department's plan to execute the executive orders of President Trump focusing on violent crime and criminal immigration enforcement. Associate Deputy Atty. Gen. Robert K. Hur lays out the Justice Department's plan to execute the executive orders of President Trump focusing on violent crime and criminal immigration enforcement. CAPTION Associate Deputy Atty. Gen. Robert K. Hur lays out the Justice Department's plan to execute the executive orders of President Trump focusing on violent crime and criminal immigration enforcement. Associate Deputy Atty. Gen. Robert K. Hur lays out the Justice Department's plan to execute the executive orders of President Trump focusing on violent crime and criminal immigration enforcement. CAPTION Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says any disagreements among White House staff is because he "hires the very best people" and discourages "group-think." Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says any disagreements among White House staff is because he "hires the very best people" and discourages "group-think." CAPTION Ashley Gonzalez was sent a letter of admission to UC Irvine. Just weeks before the fall term begins, however, the university has rescinded the offer. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) Ashley Gonzalez was sent a letter of admission to UC Irvine. Just weeks before the fall term begins, however, the university has rescinded the offer. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION Video shot on Samuel Chang's cell phone on the Halloween night he was physically confronted by three men including two off-duty Los Angeles firefighters. (Courtesy Taylor Ring Law Firm) Video shot on Samuel Chang's cell phone on the Halloween night he was physically confronted by three men including two off-duty Los Angeles firefighters. (Courtesy Taylor Ring Law Firm) CAPTION There's one candidate for California's next governor who the cannabis industry supports by a longshot. USC acknowledges it could have better handled the recent scandal over its med school dean's drug abuse. Analysis: Trump's war on the elites. Republicans may resort to a 'skinny repeal' on Obamacare. There's one candidate for California's next governor who the cannabis industry supports by a longshot. USC acknowledges it could have better handled the recent scandal over its med school dean's drug abuse. Analysis: Trump's war on the elites. Republicans may resort to a 'skinny repeal' on Obamacare.

andrea.castillo@latimes.com

@andreamcastillo

ALSO

Rap group Zion I robbed of $90,000 camera during Oakland shoot

One man killed, another wounded by gunmen at Cerritos homeless encampment, authorities say

Two aspiring cops: One was suspected of arson, the other helped catch him