Metro bus and car collide near Compton, killing a 9-year-old boy

A 9-year-old boy died after the car he was riding in was involved in a crash with a Metro bus in the Compton area.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the incident about 10:20 p.m. Monday after receiving a call about an accident involving a silver Hyundai Elantra and a bus at San Pedro Street and Rosecrans Avenue in South Los Angeles.

The driver of the car, identified as 41-year-old Rosa Elena Corado; two adult passengers, Maricela Canales, 40, and Rosalina Lopez, 35; and the boy, who was not named, were transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. The boy died at the hospital, the CHP said.

Advertisement

The bus driver suffered minor injuries.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash, the CHP said. Officers are investigating the events leading up to the collision.