This monster storm was one for the record books

Record rain
The National Weather Service said Long Beach Airport set an all-time rain record at 3.87 inches. Other parts of Southern California, including Los Angeles International Airport, set records for the day.
Many parts of the region saw well over 2 inches of rain, including Garden Grove, Anaheim and downtown Los Angeles.
Record waves
According to the NWS, monster surf on Saturday set a wave height record for Monterey Bay: 34.12 feet.
The previous record was 32.8 feet, set in 2008.
High surf was also reported across the Central Coast and north of San Francisco.
The powerful surf smashed the remains of the famed concrete ship the SS Palo Alto, in the Monterey Bay town Aptos.
Flooding
The storm’s wrath was felt most strongly in southern Los Angeles County and coastal areas. At one point, both the 110 Freeway in Harbor Gateway and the 710 Freeway in Long Beach were both shut down my major flooding.
The city of Long Beach said numerous roads are flooded and urged residents to avoid driving through standing water. In Wilmington, Los Angeles firefighters rescued several people stranded by standing water.
Mud flows
Rock slides and mudslides closed or stalled traffic in Malibu, Topanga Canyon and Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.
Officials had urged residents in some burn areas to evacuate in advance of those storms. But so far, no major mudslides have been reported in danger zones such as Duarte and the Orange County canyons.
