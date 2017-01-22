This monster storm was one for the record books

Record rain

The National Weather Service said Long Beach Airport set an all-time rain record at 3.87 inches. Other parts of Southern California, including Los Angeles International Airport, set records for the day.

Many parts of the region saw well over 2 inches of rain, including Garden Grove, Anaheim and downtown Los Angeles.

Record waves

According to the NWS, monster surf on Saturday set a wave height record for Monterey Bay: 34.12 feet.

The previous record was 32.8 feet, set in 2008.

High surf was also reported across the Central Coast and north of San Francisco.

The powerful surf smashed the remains of the famed concrete ship the SS Palo Alto, in the Monterey Bay town Aptos.

Flooding

The storm’s wrath was felt most strongly in southern Los Angeles County and coastal areas. At one point, both the 110 Freeway in Harbor Gateway and the 710 Freeway in Long Beach were both shut down my major flooding.

The city of Long Beach said numerous roads are flooded and urged residents to avoid driving through standing water. In Wilmington, Los Angeles firefighters rescued several people stranded by standing water.

Mud flows

Rock slides and mudslides closed or stalled traffic in Malibu, Topanga Canyon and Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

Officials had urged residents in some burn areas to evacuate in advance of those storms. But so far, no major mudslides have been reported in danger zones such as Duarte and the Orange County canyons.

Caption Huge crowds converge on Washington, D.C., for Women's March on Washington Huge crowds converge on the nation's capital for Women's March on Washington. Huge crowds converge on the nation's capital for Women's March on Washington. Caption Huge crowds converge on Washington, D.C., for Women's March on Washington Huge crowds converge on the nation's capital for Women's March on Washington. Huge crowds converge on the nation's capital for Women's March on Washington. Caption Recap: Inauguration Day in Washington, D.C. Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017. Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017. Caption Thousands stream into downtown L.A. for women's march Thousands converge on downtown Los Angeles to march for women's rights Thousands converge on downtown Los Angeles to march for women's rights Caption President Donald Trump's inaugural speech Donald Trump gave his first address as president of the United States at his inauguration Jan. 20, 2017. Donald Trump gave his first address as president of the United States at his inauguration Jan. 20, 2017. Caption As Trump takes office, LGBT leaders meet in Philadelphia Stacey Long Simmons, director of public policy for the National LGBTQ Task Force, talks about how LGBT groups are preparing for a Donald Trump presidency at the Creating Change conference in Philadelphia. Stacey Long Simmons, director of public policy for the National LGBTQ Task Force, talks about how LGBT groups are preparing for a Donald Trump presidency at the Creating Change conference in Philadelphia.

frank.shyong@latimes.com

adam.elmahrek@latimes.com

howard.blume@latimes.com