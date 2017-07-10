Rescuers trying to aid hiker robbed at gunpoint

Kern County sheriff's deputies were searching Monday for two armed men who robbed rescuers trying to aid a distressed hiker on a popular trail.

Sgt. Zack Bittle said an operation to find the culprits was underway in the Piute Mountains about 85 miles north of Los Angeles.

According to Bittle, the suspects stole radios from two volunteers with the sheriff's search and rescue team Saturday who were trying to help a hiker on the Pacific Crest Trail. The two were unharmed and walked to their command post to call deputies.

Authorities closed the trail after the robbery and airlifted out hiker Charles Brandenburg, who was dehydrated, and three other backpackers who were trying to hike the 2,650-mile route from Mexico to Canada.