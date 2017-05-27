Santa Ana police arrest man suspected in March attacks caught on video and in photos

Santa Ana police have arrested a homeless man on suspicion of attacking a convenience store clerk and a driver in separate incidents that were caught on video and in photos.

Corbalan Jorge Hernandez, 57, was arrested Friday after witnesses identified him based on wisely circulated video of the March 28 incident at a convenience store, Santa Ana police said in a statement.

In the video, a man in a blue checkered shirt can be seen attacking a Chevron gas station clerk, who had told him to leave because he was loitering and harassing customers, police said.

The suspect began throwing items from the store at the clerk. He walked out briefly when she called 911 and then returned, again attacking the clerk and trashing the store, police said.

A little over half an hour later, according to the statement, officers were called to the scene of a road-rage incident in which a woman said a man had cursed at her, thrown items from his car at her and boxed her vehicle in. He then exited his car and began punching her passenger-side window, police said.

The woman, who was able to drive away, took photos of the other driver, which police said matched the man in the video.

Hernandez was arrested without incident on a charge of felony vandalism, police said.

