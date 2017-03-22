The Silver Lake drought is over: Reservoir will be finally refilled

The drought is over in Silver Lake — at least, at its picturesque reservoir.

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power officials announced Wednesday that the popular Silver Lake Reservoir — which has stood empty for more than a year — will be refilled starting in mid-April.

The 96-acre reservoir is expected to be fully refilled by the middle of June, nearly a year ahead of schedule. Officials previously said refilling would begin in May and take about 12 months.

The faster rate owes to months of powerful winter storms that soaked California and caused record snowpack levels in the Eastern Sierra, whose runoff provides much of L.A.’s water supply.

“With the above-average snowpack, we have a surplus of water in the L.A. Aqueduct system and with it the opportunity to refill Silver Lake Reservoir ahead of schedule,” said Richard Harasick, the agency’s senior assistant general manager of water.

Still, L.A. City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, whose district includes part of the reservoir, pleaded for continued water conservation efforts.

“This overflow is a gift,” he said, but “we need to continue to be vigilant in our conservation efforts for water use.”

The reservoir was drained in 2015 as part of a project by the DWP to build a pipeline connecting the water grid with a new underground storage facility called the Headworks Reservoir.

The new subterranean reservoir, located north of Griffith Park, had to be built to comply with federal regulations requiring drinking-water storage to be covered or underground.

Without water, the Silver Lake Reservoir was an unsightly concrete basin that resembled a proving ground, with construction trucks, equipment and sprawling weeds.

The 4,600-foot pipeline project connecting the Headworks Reservoir to DWP customers in central L.A. was completed in February, according to utility spokeswoman Ellen Chang.

Officials said more details would be shared with Silver Lake residents at a community meeting Wednesday night at Ivanhoe Elementary School.

Built in 1907, the Silver Lake Reservoir originally held an emergency supply of drinking water. As the city’s population grew, it was added to the drinking water infrastructure.

The vast urban lake was named after Herman Silver, a proponent of the publicly owned municipal water system and one of the city’s first water commissioners.

The reservoir is part of a larger 127-acre complex that includes a recreation center, open land and the smaller Ivanhoe Reservoir. The area has a variety of wildlife and is popular destination for joggers.

