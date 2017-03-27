Parolee suspected of stabbing his girlfriend to death in San Bernardino

A man who was on parole was arrested Sunday after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death in what police say was a case of domestic violence.

Julio Cesar Serrano, 42, was arrested after police officers discovered the body of Martha Macias, 45, inside a trailer behind a home in San Bernardino.

Investigators said a person had called the Los Angeles Police Department indicating that Serrano had arrived at the caller’s house and that Serrano claimed he had “hurt his girlfriend.”

LAPD notified officers in San Bernardino, who drove to the trailer and discovered she had been stabbed to death. Serrano was arrested by LAPD and booked on suspicion of murder.

Serrano, who was on parole for burglary and other arrests, was wearing an ankle tracking device.

ruben.vives@latimes.com

For more Southern California news, follow @latvives on Twitter.