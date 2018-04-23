Student crosses Tijuana border each day hoping to one day work for NASA

He woke up at 3 a.m., and an hour later his father would drop him off at the border. After waiting in line to cross, often with his best friend who also attended City College, he took the trolley up to campus, usually arriving by 8 a.m. If the line to cross was shorter than he expected, he sometimes made it to campus well before he needed to be there and would nap in the grass outside his building until it opened for the day.