Harvey Weinstein's new claims against Ashley Judd outrage actress' attorney

Judd sued Weinstein in April, saying he effectively blackballed her in Hollywood and sabotaged her getting a significant role in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy in 1998. Judd’s suit alleged that Weinstein dissuaded director Peter Jackson and his partner from casting Judd after she rejected Weinstein at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills. Judd was one of the actresses who went on the record for a New York Times expose of Weinstein’s behavior last year.