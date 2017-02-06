LAPD to detail arrests in horrific 1993 fire that killed 10 people

Los Angeles police are expected to release details on arrests made in a 1993 fire that swept through a Westlake apartment building crowded with Latino immigrants, killing 10 people, including seven children.

The arrests capped years of investigations into what is considered one of the worst arson fires in L.A. history. Police announced the arrests Saturday but have not released the names of the suspects or said how they linked them to the fire.

One law enforcement source familiar with the investigation said two men were arrested Friday on conspiracy to commit murder. A female suspect has been in custody on a murder charge since 2011.

Several sources told The Times on Saturday that the three suspects are tied to the notorious 18th Street gang. At the time of the May 1993 fire, the gang was terrorizing residents of the neighborhood, then a densely packed first stop for immigrants flowing into L.A. from Mexico and other parts of Latin America.

The suspects were allegedly angry because the apartment manager had ordered them to take their drug dealing elsewhere, said the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to comment publicly. They sought revenge by setting a fire in the building, the sources said.

As the flames spread, mothers threw babies out of windows, hoping someone would catch them. People formed human chains to hoist residents down from upper floors. One man watched in horror as his wife and three of his children ran into the smoke, where they perished, huddled in a hallway. Another man also lost three children and his pregnant wife.

More than 100 residents were displaced, and more than 40 were injured. The seven children who died ranged in age from 15 months to 11 years. Two of the women who died were pregnant.

The fire exposed major flaws in the city’s fire inspection system. The building had recently been cited for fire code violations, but the owner failed to make the required changes.

The blaze also came to symbolize the desperate conditions faced by immigrants, both legal and illegal, who found themselves living in old, substandard apartments and facing daily threats from gangs who controlled the area.