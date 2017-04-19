Man found dead in his car in Westlake is identified

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office on Wednesday released the name of a man found dead in his car a day earlier in the Westlake neighborhood.

Federico J. Dibartolo, 39, was declared dead at the scene after a police officer discovered the body in the backseat of the black Hyundai, according to coroner’s and police officials.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the body was found around 2:10 a.m.Tuesday in the 300 block of South Westlake Avenue. Investigators learned from witnesses that the car had been towed to the location and left in the middle of the street.

News reports described the vehicle as having an Uber sticker in the front window, and that the body was already decomposing.

Coroner’s officials believe Dibartolo may have been living in his car. A cause of death has not been determined and homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.

