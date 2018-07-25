Yosemite Valley closed as deadly Ferguson fire grows, sending smoke into park

Yosemite Valley and other parts of the iconic national park were shut down at least through the weekend as the Ferguson fire continued to rage.
As of Wednesday, the fire had burned 38,000 acres and was 25% contained.
The fire was sending huge amounts of smoke into the Yosemite Valley. A video camera inside the park Tuesday showed dark skies and black clouds pushing through trees and open spaces.
Officials announced the closure during a community meeting Tuesday.
More than 3,000 fire personnel are battling the blaze, aided by dozens of water-dropping helicopters, water trucks and bulldozers.
Fire crews are encountering steep, rugged terrain that has made it a challenge to navigate. One particularly precarious area where the fire is burning was named the Devil’s Gulch many years ago by the area’s first explorers, fire information officer Rob Deyerberg said.
The terrain is “only a place where the devil would live,” Deyerberg said. “We will not put firefighters down in the worst places. That’s where they build their lines, develop their plans of where can we catch this fire on our terms.”
One firefighter operating a bulldozer died when his vehicle rolled down a hillside, and six others have been hurt — their injuries ranging from back strains to broken bones and heat exhaustion, said U.S. Forest Service spokesman Jim Mackensen.
The fire, which is moving east toward Yosemite, is fueled in part by large trees that have been killed by bark beetle infestation, Deyerberg said. Years of drought and recent drought-like conditions have allowed the invasive insect’s population to explode.
“Dead trees are drier, “ Deyerberg said. “Dry fuel burns hotter and faster.”
These frail trees send embers and burning pieces of material flying all over the forest, helping the fire to spread, he added.