Brush fire burning near San Diego Zoo Safari Park

Fire broke out east of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park between San Pasqual and Ramona on Friday afternoon, drawing a fast and heavy attack by fire crews and helicopters as it quickly charred about 225 acres of rugged terrain.
The blaze erupted for unknown reasons about 1:30 p.m. and probably originated near State Route 78, Cal Fire spokesman Issac Sanchez said. It was burning on both sides of the highway on the eastern end of the San Pasqual Valley and burning southeast, away from the Safari Park.
The California Highway Patrol got motorists’ reports of the fire just starting and reported a potential threat to people, though the nature of that threat wasn’t immediately clear. CHP officers quickly closed Route 78 at Ramona Highlands and Bandy Canyon Road.
Officers later stretched out the closure further to the east, essentially shutting down a seven-mile stretch of highway from San Pasqual Academy on the western side to Haverford Road on the eastern side in Ramona.
Crews from Cal Fire, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, San Diego County Fire Authority and Cleveland National Forest all responded.
Three firefighting helicopters and eight fire rigs first battled the flames, but dozens of others later joined the fight.
The blaze was burning on both sides of the highway in steep, mountainous, remote terrain, officials said.
