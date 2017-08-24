Fate of national monuments targeted by Trump administration to be revealed soon

The Trump administration was set Thursday to unveil its contentious plan to shrink public lands in the West, which could involve the redrawing of borders at several national monuments that are home to unique geological formations, rare archaeological artifacts and pristine landscapes.

The plan scheduled to be delivered to Trump by the Department of Interior represents an unprecedented effort to roll back protections on federal land.

Even before its release, state attorneys general, environmental groups and Native Americans have put the administration on notice that acting on it would be illegal.

The administration will not propose to eliminate any monuments, but it will be suggesting the president make changes at “a handful,” according to comments Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke made to the Associated Press on Thursday morning.

Such changes could alter forever some of the country’s iconic landscapes. California had more monuments on the review list than any other state. The list included San Gabriel Mountains National Monument, which forms a backdrop to Los Angeles, Mojave Trails National Monument in the Southern California desert, Giant Sequoia National Monument in the southern Sierra Nevada, Carrizo Plain National Monument on the southwestern edge of the San Joaquin Valley and Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument in Northern California.

Zinke had earlier announced that he would be recommending no changes to another California monument on the list, Sand to Snow National Monument.

Over the summer, California Democrats at both the state and federal level defended the designations and vowed to fight any changes.

“Once designated, a National Monument becomes part of our national heritage and the birthright of all future Americans,” Gov. Jerry Brown wrote Zinke in July.

In a June letter to the Interior Department, California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra vowed “to take any and all legal action necessary” to preserve the California monuments.

The state Legislature passed a resolution urging the Trump administration to retain the protections. And California’s two Democratic senators, Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris, also asked Zinke to leave California’s monuments alone.

But members of the congressional Western Caucus, including California Republican Reps. Paul Cook, Doug LaMalfa and Tom McClintock, urged Zinke to completely revoke the Berryessa Snow designation and reduce the size of all the other California monuments except Sand to Snow.

Trump had charged predecessors with an “egregious abuse of federal power” in their creation of some national monuments, and he signed an executive order in April calling for their review. Since that time, Zinke has been examining the 27 monuments larger than 100,000 acres established since the presidency of Bill Clinton. The public has weighed in too. Some 2.7 million people have sent comments to the department, more than 90% of them urging it not to ease protections.

The president is expected to order most if not all of Zinke’s plan implemented. But whether he has that authority is an open question. No president has attempted to unilaterally redraw the boundaries of the nation’s vast network of public lands.

Not every state is rushing to defend monuments under attack. Leaders in Utah lobbied Trump to rescind the 1.3 million-acre Bears Ears National Monument in the remote desert Canyonlands of their state. The monument was created by President Obama just before he left office, and the move enraged state officials who complained it killed off potential oil, gas and mining jobs in the region.

The monument was created at the behest of five tribal nations eager to protect more than 100,000 cultural and archaeological sites they fear are vulnerable to looting and grave robbing.

The creation of Bears Ears was central to Obama’s environmental legacy, and it also intensified longstanding tensions between Utah and the federal government over monuments. The dispute stretches back to Clinton, whose creation of the 1.9 million-acre Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument riled Utah residents. The move derailed a proposed coal project in the area. It was decried as an economically destabilizing land grab.

The Trump administration also is considering changes to Grand Staircase.

Utah’s governor and two senators were at the ceremony where Trump signed the executive order calling for the review of the national monuments. Trump remarked on how heavily Sen. Orrin Hatch lobbied him to rescind the designation of Bears Ears.

But even with the fledgling Bears Ears monument, the easiest for Trump to target politically, voters are hardly as enthusiastic as politicians about dismantling it. Polls show they are divided. The campaign against Bears Ears triggered an intense backlash before Trump even signed his order, in which outdoor apparel company Patagonia led a boycott effort that cost Salt Lake City a major trade show that has been providing an economic boost to the city for 20 years.

It and other major retailers have mobilized customers in support of the monument, helping generate tens of thousands of the comments sent to the administration. Patagonia recently began running pointed commercials in Western states warning Zinke that the land belongs to the people and flashing images of once-pristine landscapes ravaged by logging and drilling.

The administration’s plan is rooted in a provision of the 1906 Antiquities Act that it argues limits presidents to protecting the smallest possible amount of land needed to preserve historic artifacts and ecologically significant landscapes. Zinke has suggested presidents have ignored the language in recent monument designations, pointing out that the average size of national monuments has grown substantially in recent decades.

