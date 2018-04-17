Advertisement

Sheriff's Department to review Zahau death following civil trial decision

By Gary Warth
Apr 16, 2018 | 5:10 PM
|
Sheriff's Department to review Zahau death following civil trial decision
Late Wednesday morning Keith Greer reaches over to hug his client, Mary Zahau-Loehners after the verdict was read in San Diego Superior Court finding Adam Shacknai guilty in the civil trial for the wrongful death of Rebecca Zahau. (Nelvin C. Cepeda / San Diego Union-Tribune)

The Sheriff's Department has agreed to review the death of Rebecca Zahau following a civil case decision that contradicted the department's initial finding that she committed suicide at her boyfriend Coronado mansion.

Sheriff Bill Gore issued a statement Monday saying that while no new evidence was presented in the trial, new analysis of existing evidence was presented.

Rebecca Zahau and Jonah Shacknai
Rebecca Zahau and Jonah Shacknai (Courtesy Zahau family)

According to the statement, the decision came after "a productive conversation" with the Zahau family's attorney, C. Keith Greer.

The review will be conducted by investigators who had no prior involvement with the case, the Sheriff's Department stated.

"When our investigation is complete, we will meet with the family's attorney to discuss our findings," the department's statement read. "Ultimately, the cause and manner of death, in any case, is determined by the Medical Examiner."

On April 4, nine out of 12 jurors in the highly watched wrongful death case decided that Zahau, 32, didn't die by suicide in July 2011, as county authorities had said. Instead, the Superior Court jury determined that Adam Shacknai, 54, the brother of Zahau's boyfriend, battered her and caused her death.

Shacknai has denied any involvement in her death.

Sheriff's Cmdr. Dave Myers, who is running for election against Gore, earlier had announced that he would re-open the case if elected.

The Sheriff's Department announcement did not say the case was being re-opened. Rather, it said investigators would review existing evidence in light of analysis presented in court.

"In the spirit of transparency and open-mindedness, we have agreed to undertake a fresh review of the case, by investigators who have had no prior involvement with the case, to evaluate the new information," the statement read.

The review is expected to take at least 90 days.

Support local journalism - The San Diego Union-Tribune

Support local journalism

Stay informed. Subscribe.
Connect with us on Nextdoor

Like us on Facebook

Homeless Playlist

gary.warth@sduniontribune.com

Twitter: @GaryWarthUT

760-529-4939

Advertisement
Advertisement