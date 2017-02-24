Bernie Custis, modern pro football's first black quarterback, dies at 88

Bernie Custis, regarded as modern professional football's first black quarterback, has died. He was 88.

Custis made pro football history on Aug. 29, 1951, when he became a starter with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who confirmed his death Thursday.

He starred at quarterback at Syracuse and was selected sixth overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 1951 NFL draft. But Custin, who roomed with future Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis, was told he'd play safety with the club, a move he resisted.

A native of Washington, Custis opted to sign with Hamilton instead, starting every game in his first season in the Interprovincial Rugby Football Union, one of the leagues that would later form the Canadian Football League.

Custis moved to running back the following season and in 1953 helped Hamilton beat Winnipeg to win the Grey Cup, 12-6.

Custis finished his pro career with the Ottawa Rough Riders, playing running back in 1955-56.

"Trailblazers are rightly remembered for being the first," CFL Commissioner Jeffrey Orridge said. "Bernie Custis, the first black professional quarterback in the modern era starting with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 1951, should be revered as well for being one of our best.

“A world-class athlete, he excelled both as a quarterback and a running back. A tremendous leader, he was a successful coach who had a positive impact on countless young lives.”

As a professional quarterback in Canada, he blazed a path later followed by Warren Moon, Chuck Ealey and Damon Allen.

After football, Custis returned to Hamilton, enjoying a long career as a teacher and school principal. He also was involved in coaching at various levels over 31 years.