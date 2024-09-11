Frankie Beverly, soul singer and co-founder of Maze, dies at 77

Frankie Beverly performs at the 2019 Essence Festival in New Orleans. The lead vocalist and co-founder of Maze has died at 77, his family said Wednesday.

Soul singer Frankie Beverly, the lead vocalist and co-founder of the soul-funk band Maze, has died. He was 77.

Beverly’s family announced his death Wednesday in a Faceboook post but did not include details about his cause of death. Representatives for Beverly and Maze did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ requests for comment.

“Grieving the loss of a loved one is a deeply personal and emotional experience. During this time, as we are navigating feelings of sorrow, reflection, and remembrance we kindly ask for privacy and understanding, allowing us the space to grieve in our own way,” the family said. “This period for is one of healing, and your respect for our need for solitude is appreciated as we honor the memory of our beloved Howard Stanley Beverly known to the world as Frankie Beverly.”

The family said the singer — who was best known for his high, rich voice and the hits “Joy and Pain” and “Before I Let Go” — “lived his life with pure soul as one would say, and for us, no one did it better. He lived for his music, family and friends.”

The Maze frontman got his start in the 1960s with the doo-woop group the Blenders and later formed the soul group the Butlers. Maze, which went by Raw Soul when it formed in Philadelphia in 1970, eventually moved to San Francisco to connect with soul icon and Motown great Marvin Gaye, who suggested the band change its name.

From 1977 to 1993, Frankie Beverly and Maze churned out hits such as “Golden Time of Day,” “We Are One,” “Happy Feelin’s,” “Southern Girl” and “Before I Let Go,” which was later covered by Mary J. Blige.

In February, Beverly announced the close of his five-decade career with the I Wanna Thank You Farewell Tour with Maze that kicked off in March at the State Farm Arena.