Tito Jackson, original member of the beloved Jackson 5, dies at 70

Tito Jackson, one of the original members of the seminal Motown group the Jackson 5, has died. He was 70.

Jackson’s death was announced late Sunday by his three sons. They did not disclose a cause of death for the late guitarist and background singer, but said they were “shocked, saddened and heartbroken.” Representatives for Jackson did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ requests for comment.

“Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being,” sons Taj, Taryll and TJ said in a statement posted on Instagram. “Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as ‘Coach Tito’ or some know him as ‘Poppa T.’ Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be ‘Tito Time’ for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is ‘Love One Another.’ We love you Pops.”

Jackson, born Oct. 15, 1953, as Toriano Adaryll Jackson, was one of seven siblings to the late King of Pop Michael Jackson, and of superstar Janet Jackson. He was among the founding members of the hit-making Jackson 5, which came together in the 1960s under the tutelage of domineering patriarch Joe Jackson, then caught the eye of Motown Records founder Berry Gordy Jr. After being introduced to the nation by Diana Ross, they put forth the beloved “bubblegum soul” singles “ABC,” “I Want You Back” and “I’ll Be There.”

Alongside brothers Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael, the family group gave rise to the “Jacksonmania” that consumed the nation. The group was nominated for three Grammy Awards. The hitmakers were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997. In saluting them at the ceremony, Gordy declared that the group gave “Black kids from the ghetto a license to dream.”

Days before his death, the “One Way Street” singer wrote on Instagram of visiting a memorial dedicated to Michael Jackson in Munich and his gratitude for “this special place that honors not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive.”

