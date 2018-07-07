Steve Ditko, co-creator of Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, dies at 90

Steve Ditko, who co-created the Spider-Man and Doctor Strange characters for Marvel Comics, has died, New York police said. He was 90.
Lt. Paul Ng said Ditko was found June 29 in his Manhattan apartment and was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details were immediately available.
Ditko, along with Stan Lee, introduced the world to Peter Parker and his alter ego, Spider-Man, in a 1962 issue of “Amazing Fantasy.”
A year later, Ditko introduced the world to surgeon-turned-metaphysical superhero Doctor Strange.
The adventures of Spider-Man and Doctor Strange have been turned into blockbuster films.
Ditko left Marvel in 1966 and returned the following decade. One of his later creations was Squirrel Girl, a cult favorite among comics fans.