‘Dragon Ball’ creator Akira Toriyama dies at 68

Legendary manga artist Akira Toriyama, the creator of such internationally popular titles as “Dragon Ball” and “Dragon Ball Z,” died Friday after suffering an acute subdural hematoma, his studio announced Thursday.

“He has left many manga titles and works of art in this world,” read the statement, which noted that Toriyama had multiple projects in progress at the time of his death. “Thanks to the support of so many people around the world, he has been able to continues his creative activities for over 45 years. We hope that Akira Toriyama’s unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come.”

