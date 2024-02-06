Advertisement
Company Town

Crew member dies after fall on the set of Marvel TV series ‘Wonder Man’

The Marvel Studios logo on a screen in front of an audience
The Marvel Studios logo on display for a panel at Comic-Con International.
(Phillip Molnar / San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
A crew member died Tuesday morning on the Los Angeles set of a Marvel TV series after falling from the rafters, a Marvel spokesperson has confirmed.

The worker, a rigger, was working on Marvel Studios’ “Wonder Man” at Radford Studio Center in the San Fernando Valley when the incident occurred. Deadline was first to report the news.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident,” a Marvel spokesperson said in a statement to The Times.

This is a developing story.

Christi Carras

Christi Carras reports on the entertainment industry for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered entertainment news for The Times after graduating from UCLA and working at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN Newsource.

