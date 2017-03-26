15 people shot, 1 killed at Cincinnati nightclub

Police say 15 people were shot and one person killed when gunfire erupted at a Cincinnati nightclub.

Police said “at least a couple of shooters” were involved.

WLWT television reports that the shooting happened about 2 a.m. EDT Sunday at Cameo nightclub.

Police Capt. Kim Williams says authorities are not sure what prompted the shooting. She says the crowd there is often very young on Saturday nights and they have had trouble in the past, but “this is the worst by far.”

She says the scene was chaotic when the gunfire erupted. Police are interviewing witnesses and asking anyone with information to come forward. Authorities do not have any suspects at the moment.

WLWT reports that at least one of the wounded is in critical condition at a hospital.

The victims were taken to four area hospitals.

ALSO

Gunman in fatal shooting on Las Vegas Strip surrenders, police say

Congress votes to allow controversial hunting practices in Alaska

What you need to know about Utah's .05% drinking limit in 7 numbers

UPDATES:

3 a.m.: Updated with police saying there was more than one shooter and quotes from Capt. Williams.

This article was first published at 1:40 a.m.