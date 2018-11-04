From ex-felon voting rights to police shootings, criminal justice is on the ballot

Florida is one of three states where nearly all people convicted of felonies lose the right to vote even after they have completed parole or probation. In most other states, those convicted of felonies have voting rights restored after leaving prison or completing periods of parole and probation. Florida’s Amendment 4, which needs 60% of votes to pass, would give voting rights to as many as 1.5 million ex-felons in the state. The law would not apply to people convicted of murder or sex crimes. Polls indicate it will pass.