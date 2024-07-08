Your guide to Proposition 36: Stiffer penalties for some drug and theft crimes

Proponents include prosecutors and law enforcement leaders, including the California District Attorneys Assn., which is mostly comprised of conservative prosecutors, and the California Sheriff’s Assn. Noteworthy politicians who support Proposition 36 include San José Mayor Matt Mahan and San Francisco Mayor London Breed. The California Republican Party has endorsed the measure.

Large retailers, such as Walmart, Target and Home Depot have been major contributors to Proposition 36.

Supporters argue that tougher criminal penalties are needed to curb theft and the rising use of fentanyl.