Advertisement
California

Your guide to Proposition 36: Stiffer penalties for some drug and theft crimes

Three handcuffs connected
(Los Angeles Times)
By Anabel Sosa
Share via
1

This measure asks voters to change parts of Proposition 47, a controversial ballot initiative passed in 2014 that turned some nonviolent felonies into misdemeanors.

2

What will the measure do?

Proposition 36 would change the law to make a third offense of theft, regardless of the value of the merchandise, a felony punishable by up to three years in prison. The measure also would make possession of fentanyl a felony. Finally, the measure would impose a “treatment-mandated felony” the third time someone is arrested for drug possession.

3

Who are the supporters?

Proponents include prosecutors and law enforcement leaders, including the California District Attorneys Assn., which is mostly comprised of conservative prosecutors, and the California Sheriff’s Assn. Noteworthy politicians who support Proposition 36 include San José Mayor Matt Mahan and San Francisco Mayor London Breed. The California Republican Party has endorsed the measure.

Advertisement

Large retailers, such as Walmart, Target and Home Depot have been major contributors to Proposition 36.

Supporters argue that tougher criminal penalties are needed to curb theft and the rising use of fentanyl.

4

Who are the opponents?

Gov. Gavin Newsom and top Democratic legislative leaders initially opposed asking California voters to alter Proposition 47, but then proposed their own ballot measure as an alternative to the prosecutor-led, tough-on-crime measure. They quickly withdrew that proposal, however, just days after announcing it.

Criminal justice reform groups and human rights activists have been outspoken against altering Proposition 47, saying that it will lead to an increase in the state’s prison population and the associated costs. California Attorneys for Criminal Justice, which is composed of criminal defense attorneys, has called it “draconian.”

5

Past coverage

Burbank, CA - December 03: Amy Jordan sweeps broken glass from her Alone Vintage boutique that was hit by smash and grab burglars early morning on 3200 block of Magnolia Blvd. on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 in Burbank, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

California

Tough-on-crime measure officially qualifies for November ballot as rifts in Legislature mount

A measure to impose harsher penalties for drug possession and theft, altering the controversial Prop. 47 passed in 2014, has qualified for November’s ballot.

June 12, 2024

May 28, 2020 photo of processing work on mail in ballots for the Pennsylvania Primary election

California

Signatures roll in for tough-on-crime ballot measure to reform California’s Proposition 47

A coalition backing a tough-on-crime statewide ballot initiative to toughen penalties for retail theft and some drug offenses on Thursday submitted more than 900,000 voter signatures backing the measure, a strong indicator that it may come before California voters in November.

April 18, 2024

SUSANVILLE, CA - JUNE 08: California Correctional Center, is a minimum-security state prison, in Northern California on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in Susanville, CA. The town of Susanville and how they are dealing with the closure of the California Correctional Center, a state prison, that has become their economic lifeline. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

California

Newsom has approved three California prison closures but resists pressure to shutter more

Gavin Newsom could save the state $1 billion annually by closing five more prisons, analysts say. The governor finds himself in a precarious political spot.

April 1, 2024

Toothbrushes are among the many products now locked behing security glass at a Target in Pasadena.

California

Can California curb retail theft without changing Prop. 47? Assembly Democrats unveil their plan

Meanwhile, supporters of an initiative to repeal parts of Proposition 47 say they will soon submit enough signatures to qualify their measure for the November ballot.

April 10, 2024

Advertisement
6

More election news

CaliforniaPoliticsHousing & HomelessnessCalifornia Politics Crime & CourtsElection 2024
Anabel Sosa

Anabel Sosa is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times’ Sacramento bureau, covering legislation and politics. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley’s School of Journalism and a California Local News fellow.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement