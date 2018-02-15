Who they were: The victims of the Parkland school shooting

Seventeen people were killed Wednesday in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Authorities have not released the names of the victims, but some have been identified by family members.

Among them were a coach who took bullets for his students, an aspiring dancer and an immigrant from Venezuela.

Here are their names and stories.

This articled will be updated.

Aaron Feis

Football coach Aaron Feis jumped in front of students to shield them from bullets. He later died from his injuries, the school’s football team announced via Twitter early Thursday morning.

“He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories,” the tweet said.

In addition to serving as an assistant coach, Feis also worked as a security guard at the school.

Feis was married and had a daughter, according to his biography on the Douglas football website. He attended and played football at the school, graduating in 1999 and returning in 2002 as a coach, where he spent his entire career.

His Facebook profile photo, posted in May of 2012, shows him holding his daughter, who had recently turned 3 and was wearing a pink bow in her hair and a pink, frilly skirt. Responding to comments about the photo, Feis had written, “I’m blessed.”

Jaime Guttenberg

Before 4 p.m. Wednesday, Fred Guttenberg posted on his Facebook page, asking for anyone who had spoken to his daughter to contact him.

“For those of you wondering, I have Jesse and he is Ok. We cannot reach Jaime,” he wrote.

On Thursday morning, Guttenberg wrote on Facebook:

“My heart is broken. Yesterday, Jennifer Bloom Guttenberg and I lost our baby girl to a violent shooting at her school. We lost our daughter and my son Jesse Guttenberg lost his sister. I am broken as I write this trying to figure out how my family gets through this. We appreciate all of the calls and messages and we apologize for not reacting to everyone individually. Jen and I will be figuring things out today and so we ask that you respect out privacy. We will be getting messages out later regarding visitation. Hugs to all and hold your children tight.”

Photos of Guttenberg on her parents’ Facebook accounts show a smiling girl with wavy brown hair and braces. Her own profile shows group photos of what look like dance team outings, with girls in matching outfits posing atop waterfalls and in front of picnic tables.

Danielle Vullis, a teacher at the Dance Theatre dance studio in Parkland, wrote on Facebook on Wednesday night: “We lost one of our BEAUTIFUL dancers in this shooting today. Jaime you were unlike any other... you made yourself well known wherever you were, you were funny, spunky, HILARIOUS.. and always brightened everyone’s day. We love you and will always love you. You were a joy to have in class, a hard worker and an amazing friend to those lucky enough to call you their friend.”

Joaquin Oliver

On Wednesday afternoon, his sister posted on Facebook that she wasn’t able to find Oliver. Early Thursday morning his mother confirmed to Univision that he was among those killed. Oliver, 17, immigrated to the U.S. with his family from Venezuela when he was 2 years old.

BfNbqvJlUBj

Martin Duque

Univision reported the death of Martin Duque, 14, and his brother Miguel posted on Instagram early Thursday morning, “Words can not describe my pain. I love brother Martin you’ll be missed buddy. I know you’re in a better place.” In a photo posted by his brother, Martin is on the right in a black T-shirt and hat.

nina.agrawal@latimes.com

Twitter: @AgrawalNina