Arrests on civil immigration charges are up 38% in 100 days since Trump's executive order

Federal immigration agents have arrested more than 40,000 people on civil immigration charges since President Trump signed executive orders expanding the scope of deportation priorities in January, a 38% increase over the same period last year.

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement acting Director Thomas Homan said in a press call Wednesday that Trump has “opened the aperture” of charges that dictate what immigration agents are permitted to prosecute, a departure from the Obama administration’s prioritization of immigrants in the country illegally who have criminal convictions.

“There is no category of aliens off the table,” Homan said.

In late January, Trump stripped away most restrictions on who should be deported. A Los Angeles Times analysis revealed that more than 8 million people who crossed the border illegally could now be considered priorities for deportation.

Trump’s orders instruct federal agents to deport not only those convicted of crimes, but also those who aren’t charged but are believed to have committed “acts that constitute a chargeable criminal offense.”

Homan said that, in his estimation, federal agents are happier with Trump’s directives than they were under Obama’s more cautious approach.

“When officers are allowed to do their jobs, morale increases,” said Homan, who also served under Obama. “I think morale is up.”

Follow Nigel Duara on Twitter: @nigelduara

nigel.duara@latimes.com

ALSO

Denver mother is granted temporary deportation relief after 3 months of sanctuary in a church

How Houston became the most diverse place in America

Was Trump's travel ban targeted at Muslims? A federal appeals court zeroes in on the debate