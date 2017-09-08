Trump's Mar-a-Lago ordered to evacuate as Hurricane Irma takes aim at Florida

Even President Trump’s cherished Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach may not be immune to Hurricane Irma’s 150-mph winds and life-threatening storm surge.

The members-only club, which Trump has used as a winter White House, was ordered to evacuate Friday morning along with the entire town of Palm Beach as Irma approaches

Some of Trump’s other properties, including Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, also closed as Irma nears land.

“Our teams at our four properties in Florida are taking all of the proper precautions and are following local and Florida State Advisories very closely to help ensure that everyone is kept safe and secure. Our three private properties in Florida – The Mar-a-Lago Club, Trump International Golf Club, Palm Beach and Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter have all been closed,” Trump Organization spokeswoman Amanda Miller said in a statement on Friday.

When asked Friday what type of preparations staff at Mar-a-Lago were taking to secure the building, the security team on site would not comment.

If Irma continues on its current path, it will hit the Florida Keys on Sunday morning as a Category 4 storm. The town ordered all residents — about 155,000 people — to evacuate by 5 p.m. Friday.

While Mar-a-Lago has endured previous hurricanes in the past 90 years, Irma’s treacherous winds and dangerous storm surge could bring large waves and rising water levels, endangering lives.

“Please gather the essentials for 3-4 days, including clothing, medicine, important documents and communication devices,” the town said in a statement.

“Please be aware that emergency personnel cannot respond to 911 calls once winds reach 50 mph and may be delayed… if roads and communications are compromised, hence the mandatory evacuation order.”

Mar-a-Lago sits on 20 acres of trimmed green grass that overlooks the ocean. Its elite guests have access to two acres of private beach.

The club mainly operates during the winter and is closed during the summer, but still has security and staff on site.

When members visit Mar-a-Lago they have access to dining areas, the Trump Spa and Salon and other amenities The Trump International Golf Club, which members can use, is five minutes away.

Trump purchased Mar-a-Lago in 1985. The lavish estate was built by cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post in the early 1920s and officially opened in 1927. In 1969, the Department of the Interior named it a National Historic Site.

As president, Trump continues to visit Mar-a-Lago on the weekends or occasionally when he hosts foreign dignitaries.

