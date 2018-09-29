A nation divided over Kavanaugh: 'We have lost the ability to disagree without being disagreeable'

“If she would have acted the same way Kavanaugh did answering questions, she would have been looked at as a brassy, you know, b-word,” Rutz said as she headed from Chicago’s Midway International Airport for a birthday weekend in Portland. “I don’t know that everyone would have felt that way, but people [who were] on the fence and weren’t too sure would say, ‘Oh, she’s pushy. It’s not a woman’s place to act that way in public.’”