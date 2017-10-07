Mike Pence heads to Las Vegas to visit with community reeling from mass shooting

Vice President Mike Pence will speak at Las Vegas City Hall on Saturday afternoon to honor the 58 victims killed almost a week ago at a country music festival along the Las Vegas Strip.
His visit comes three days after President Trump arrived and visited with some of the nearly 500 injured in the shooting as well as meeting with law enforcement officers and public officials.
Pence’s speech is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and will coincide with a unity prayer walk that will end at City Hall just before the vice president delivers remarks.
david.montero@latimes.com