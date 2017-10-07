latimes.com
Listen to and read Chapter 5 of Dirty John, a Times podcast series
NATION

Mike Pence heads to Las Vegas to visit with community reeling from mass shooting

David Montero
Contact Reporter

Vice President Mike Pence will speak at Las Vegas City Hall on Saturday afternoon to honor the 58 victims killed almost a week ago at a country music festival along the Las Vegas Strip.

His visit comes three days after President Trump arrived and visited with some of the nearly 500 injured in the shooting as well as meeting with law enforcement officers and public officials.

Pence’s speech is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and will coincide with a unity prayer walk that will end at City Hall just before the vice president delivers remarks.

david.montero@latimes.com

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
85°