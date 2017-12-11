Mayor says explosion that injured four in New York was act of terrorism

An explosive device exploded near Times Square during the morning rush hour Monday, injuring four people and snarling Manhattan transit, authorities said. Mayor Bill de Blasio described it as a terrorist act.
Early reports indicated that the device was a a pipe bomb and that it exploded in a passageway at the Port Authority bus terminal, a major transit center on the west side of midtown Manhattan, shortly before 7:30 a.m. EST. Other reports said a suspect may have been wearing the explosive device.
Police said one male suspect, who was injured, was in custody. The man, believed to be in his 20s, is thought to be from Bangladesh and lived in Brooklyn, former New York Police Commissioner William Bratton said on MSNBC.
The New York Fire Department said a total of four people were hurt, none with life-threatening injuries.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has tweeted that President Trump has been briefed on the explosion, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill were expected to give a news briefing later Monday morning.
Several subway lines have been evacuated and others were diverted from 42nd Street while police investigate, authorities said.
The bus terminal, located between 42nd and 44th Streets and 8th and 9th Avenues, remained closed.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
.
UPDATES:
6:40 a.m.: This article was updated with de Blasio saying it was terror attack.
6:20 a.m.: This article was updated with staff reporting and details of the explosion.
5:05 a.m.: This article was updated with information on subway delays, evacuations, other details.
This article was originally published at 4:50 a.m.