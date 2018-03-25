Six of the most powerful young speakers at March for Our Lives

Watch as 11-year-old Naomi Wadler makes one of the standout speeches during Saturday’s March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C. Naomi led a walkout at her elementary school in her hometown of Alexandria, Va. The students at her school left for 18 minutes: 17 minutes for the slain students in Parkland, as well as one more minute to honor a young girl, Courtland Arrington, who was a victim of gun violence shortly after the Parkland massacre.