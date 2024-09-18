The Princess of Wales is back to work at Windsor Castle after finishing chemotherapy

Kate Middleton held her first official work meeting since announcing earlier this month that she is “cancer free.”

Princess Catherine’s cancer treatment is over, and so is her time working fully from home.

The 42-year-old British royal held a meeting Tuesday at Windsor Castle about her early childhood project, according to the Court Circular, which lists royal engagements. There are no details or photographs of the gathering, but she is understood to have been joined by her Centre for Early Childhood team members and the Kensington Palace staff, the Telegraph reported.

It’s the princess’ first official engagement since she concluded adjuvant chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer.

“I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” the princess wrote earlier this month on X . “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

The announcement was accompanied by cinematic footage of the royal family, filmed last month by London filmmaker Will Warr while they were in Norfolk, Kensington Palace said.

Princess Catherine added in her post that she is focused on “stay[ing] cancer free” and although her chemotherapy regimen is over, “my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.” Still, she said she looked forward to “being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”

After undergoing abdominal surgery in January, the princess transitioned to directing her early childhood center, which seeks to improve the lives of babies and young children, “from home,” The Times previously reported .

Throughout her subsequent months-long cancer treatment the princess continued to make rare public appearances and await clearance from her medical team to resume public duties. The treatment began in February and was officially disclosed after much public speculation about her whereabouts.

As of this month, the princess is managing a “light program of external engagements for the remainder of the year,” a source close to the royal family previously told The Times . Her recent engagement at Windsor Castle seems first on the agenda.

Princess Catherine, who married into the British royal family in 2011 , last appeared at a public engagement on Aug. 25, 2023, when she attended church services near Balmoral Castle in Scotland with William, King Charles III and Queen Camilla. In June, she attended the festive Trooping the Color , which marked her first public engagement since December 2023.

William resumed public duties last week after taking the summer off and backing out of a few high-profile events earlier this year because of his wife’s and father’s cancer diagnoses. He, Catherine and their daughter Charlotte notably made a rare public appearance at the Wimbledon final in July, and he and Catherine took part in a video for social media congratulating British Olympians after the Paris Games.

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.