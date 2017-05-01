Immigrants and unions to march in cities across the U.S. on May Day

Thousands of people took to the streets across the nation on Monday to march in May Day rallies, calling for immigration reform, workers’ rights and police accountability.

Galvanized by President Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric, diverse crowds of demonstrators held peaceful rallies in cities such as Chicago, New York City and Miami.

In Atlanta, hundreds rallied under gloomy skies holding “ICE GET OUT” banners and “NOT ONE MORE DEPORTATION” placards, to protest recent arrests and deportations of immigrants by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, and to call on Atlanta officials to extend more protections to immigrants.

Not long after Aline Mello, a 28-year-old Brazilian immigrant, arrived at Atlanta's City Hall for Monday’s May Day rally for immigrants, she texted her mom a photo of herself, huddling under a pink umbrella and holding a sign saying “We are HUMANS.”

“She didn’t want me to come,” she said of her mother, who was at work cleaning houses. “She’s scared. Many older immigrants just keep their heads down, but we want to make our voices heard.”

Mello is a “Dreamer,” who received protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA).

“We grew up here,” said her friend, Diana Chavez, while nodding, an immigrant from Mexico who moved to the U.S. in 2000. “We belong here. It’s important to let people know we’re part of this nation and we work hard and pay taxes."

Like many, Mello and Chavez were motivated to protest Trump’s harsh immigration policies.

“I wasn’t that vocal until Trump started campaigning,” Mello, who works as a magazine editor, said. “We can’t trust him.”

Outside City Hall, immigrant advocates linked up with a wide range of social justice groups fighting to raise the minimum wage, combat racism and sexism and protect LGBTQ communities. One by one, they lined up outside Atlanta’s City Council chamber to call on the city to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and comply with Immigration and Customs Enforcement requests to detain immigrants only when they have a warrant.

‘’We want Atlanta to be a real sanctuary city, not just a welcoming city,” Carlos Medina, a volunteer with the Georgia Latino Alliance for Human Rights, told the crowd to loud cheers and banging of pots. “We want a fair salary: $15. We want the people to respect gender identity. And we want them to stop the deportations.”

Many participants this year noted that the collegial and festive atmosphere has also been overshadowed by the grim reality that Trump’s policies are hurting thousands of workers and immigrants.

Michael Bellamy, a resident in New York City, was demonstrating in Union Square and said that hundreds of people had arrived early. “People are happy and there’s a cultural show happening with music nearby,” he said.

Bellamy added that he also hopes to raise awareness not only about how Trump’s policies are hurting workers’ rights but also about how U.S. policies in the past have exploited workers.

“We are showing how U.S. policies throughout history have created refugees and hurt people and we want to celebrate those who work,” he said.

In Chicago, Jorge Mujica, an organizer at Arise Chicago, said that hundreds of people had gathered a few hours early in anticipation of the march from Union Park to Daley Plaza. As bus loads of people from around the city began arriving, Mujica said he anticipates that as many as 50,000 people will show up. This year’s May Day, he said, feels different from previous years.

“Before we were not successful in pulling in other communities to join us,” Mujica said. “But Trump has united us. We have people from the LGBTQ community, African Americans, science community and women’s rights groups with us today.”

