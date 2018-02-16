Here's how authorities say accused gunman Nikolas Cruz spent several minutes Wednesday in Parkland, Fla.

2:21 p.m. Cruz entered the east stairwell of the school's Building 12, wearing a backpack and carrying a rifle inside a black soft rifle case. He quickly removed the rifle from the case and left the stairwell. Cruz then started shooting. He first shot into Room 1215, then went to 1216 and then 1214. He returned to Room 1216, then went back to 1215 and then Room 1213. Cruz then took a west stairwell to the second floor of the school building and shot a victim in Room 1234.