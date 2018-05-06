Grieving parents of teen killed in Parkland school shooting use 'graphic activism' to confront the NRA

The Olivers, like other Parkland parents and students, are grieving through protest, refusing to allow the nation to forget their loss. They call it "graphic activism," confronting gun advocates, including President Trump, by continuing to conjure images of their son after the Feb. 14 shooting. An image from Oliver's first "Demand a Change" mural of Joaquin — in a knit cap with a slight smile — now often appears on posters calling for gun control. On Saturday, it was plastered across a banner at the protest.