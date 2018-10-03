Advertisement

5 officers shot in South Carolina; suspect in custody, reports say

By Associated Press
Oct 03, 2018 | 3:30 PM
Florence County, S.C., where the shooting occurred, includes the city of Florence and extends south.

Authorities say five South Carolina law enforcement officers have been shot in Florence County and the suspect is in custody.

News reports say that Florence County Sheriff's Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby confirmed the incident Wednesday. Kirby said three Florence County deputies and two city officers were shot. Information on their conditions was not immediately available.

The Florence County Emergency Management Department tweeted that the "active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody."

Further details were not immediately available.
