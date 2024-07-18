Woman could face death penalty in crash that killed Vacaville police officer

A Vacaville police officer on a motorcycle was killed Thursday morning in what the department called a major traffic collision in the intersection of Leisure Town Road and Orange Drive.

A woman who fatally struck a Vacaville police officer with her car has been charged with murder and could be eligible for the death penalty, her defense attorney said.

Serena CJ Rodriguez is accused of deliberately driving into Vacaville Police Officer Matthew Bowen on July 11 while he was on a traffic stop with another vehicle, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release. Rodriguez allegedly tried to run away from the scene but was caught by bystanders who witnessed the crash. She was initially booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs but was ultimately charged with murdering a peace officer Monday.

Bowen, 32, died at the hospital. He is survived by his wife, two sons, parents and brother.

“We are disappointed that the prosecution chose to file charges that could result in the death penalty against a troubled young woman under these circumstances and we hope that the community will not rush to judgment while the investigation is ongoing,” said Rodriguez’s public defender, Elena M. D’Agustino, in an email.

Rodriguez has had encounters with law enforcement in Placer County before and had an outstanding bench warrant at the time of the crash, according to CBS-affiliate KOVR.

In November 2022, prosecutors charged Rodriguez with intentionally flooding her apartment, the station reported. About a month later, she was found with a fixed blade while in jail, leading to a felony charge, according to the outlet.

Rodriguez will appear for her arraignment Monday at 1:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Courthouse.

Bowen’s public memorial service is scheduled for Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Vacaville police announced they will share it in a public livestream.