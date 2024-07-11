Advertisement
California

Motorcycle cop reportedly killed in Vacaville, Calif., crash

Vehicles sit in an intersection in Vacaville.
A traffic collision Thursday shut down an intersection in Solano County’s Vacaville.
(Vacaville Police Department)
By Sandra McDonald
A motorcycle officer was reportedly killed in Vacaville, Calif., on Thursday morning in what authorities said was a “major traffic collision” at the intersection of Leisure Town Road and Orange Drive.

A video taken by a bystander and posted to social media shows numerous police and fire vehicles and caution tape blocking the intersection. A gray sedan with severe front-end damage can be seen next to a traffic light pole on the sidewalk, with debris littered across the intersection.

The Vacaville Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for additional information about the crash Thursday, including any injuries or fatalities. But Fox40 reported that a police officer on a motorcycle was killed.

Vacaville police said the intersection would be closed for much of the day and asked people to avoid the area.

California
Sandra McDonald

Sandra McDonald is a summer intern with the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. She grew up in north central Florida, just an hour south of the University of Florida where she studied journalism and worked with the local NPR station, WUFT, and Fresh Take Florida, a news service focused on statewide and political coverage.

