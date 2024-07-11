Motorcycle cop reportedly killed in Vacaville, Calif., crash

A motorcycle officer was reportedly killed in Vacaville, Calif., on Thursday morning in what authorities said was a “major traffic collision” at the intersection of Leisure Town Road and Orange Drive.

A video taken by a bystander and posted to social media shows numerous police and fire vehicles and caution tape blocking the intersection. A gray sedan with severe front-end damage can be seen next to a traffic light pole on the sidewalk, with debris littered across the intersection.

The Vacaville Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for additional information about the crash Thursday, including any injuries or fatalities. But Fox40 reported that a police officer on a motorcycle was killed.

Vacaville police said the intersection would be closed for much of the day and asked people to avoid the area.

