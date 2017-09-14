Trump to visit the disaster that Hurricane Irma left behind

President Trump was set to travel to Florida on Thursday as death tolls continue to rise and hundreds of thousand of residents remain without power in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

Trump was to arrive in Fort Myers, where he’s scheduled to meet with local officials and receive a briefing on relief efforts. The president, who will be joined by First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, then heads 40 miles south to Naples to visit residents affected by the storm.

His visit to Florida comes a day after at least eight patients died in a sweltering nursing home in Hollywood, Fla., that was left with limited power after Irma pounded the region. Authorities said a criminal investigation is underway and some local elected officials have called on the secretary of Health and Human Services to look into what happened.

For Trump, the trip Thursday is yet another visit to a disaster area. In recent weeks, he’s traveled to Texas and Louisiana to meet with victims and first responders after Hurricane Harvey.

This month Trump pledged to give $1 million of his own money to charities helping regions affected by Hurricane Harvey, splitting the gift among a dozen nonprofits, according to the White House.

In Florida, rising temperatures and a lack of power have made it especially difficult for seniors and children in the days since Irma.

Officials from the Miami-Dade Public School District said schools would remain closed the rest of the week because of power issues. In Naples, the Collier County Public School District remains closed and will not reopen until next week.

Late Wednesday, Florida Power & Light reported that nearly 442,000 of its 1.1 million customers in Miami-Dade County were without power. In nearby Broward County, 300,000 were without electricity.

Since Irma made landfall on Sunday, 13 people in Florida have been killed in storm-related circumstances — in some cases during the cleanup efforts — in addition to those who died at the nursing home. Elsewhere, Irma was blamed for four deaths in South Carolina and two in Georgia. At least 37 people were killed in the Caribbean.

