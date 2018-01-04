Republican wins drawing to decide Virginia House race, keeping GOP in charge

Republican David Yancey won a drawing Thursday to determine the victor of Virginia’s closely contested 94th District House of Delegates race, narrowly preserving the GOP’s razor-thin majority in the chamber.

After a long, drawn-out election involving a recount and a court challenge, Yancey’s name was pulled out of a stoneware bowl Thursday morning when the state board of elections met in Richmond to settle his 11,608-vote tie with Democrat Shelly Simonds.

The battle for power in Virginia’s General Assembly is not entirely over: According to state law, the candidate who loses a drawing can ask for a recount, which means the Republican incumbent may not be seated by Jan. 10, the first day of the 2018 General Assembly session.

Simonds has yet to concede. In a short statement after the drawing, she said her supporters “will be the first to know of any next steps.”

Even if Simonds requests a recount, Republicans will likely have a 50-49 majority when the House gathers to choose a speaker and vote on committee rules.

Win McNamee / Getty Images RICHMOND, VA - JANUARY 04: Slips of paper with the names of Virginia House of Delegates candidates Shelly Simonds (D-VA) and David Yancy (R-VA) are shown during a meeting of the Virginia State Board of Elections January 4, 2018 in Richmond, Virginia. The slips of paper were later placed inside old film cannisters and drawn from a bowl to decide a tied race between the two candidates. Yancey's name was pulled from the bowl and Republicans retained control of the Virginia House of Delegates, though an additional recount in the race is still possible.

“Voting is the civic sacrament of democracy and this election has certainly shown the importance of every vote and the power of one, single vote,” the chairman of the state elections board, James Alcorn, said before drawing a name in a meeting livestreamed across the nation.

“What a way to run a democracy, huh?” said Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va. “What’s extraordinary in this case is that so much [more] was at stake than just one legislative seat. This determined, ultimately, the majority in the lower House of the General Assembly, the speakership, the committee chairs, the flow of legislation.”

Rozell said he would not be surprised if Democrats asked for a recount or mounted a legal challenge over a disputed ballot.

“I don’t think this is the end of it,” he said. “The stakes are so big, and the Democrats feel quite strongly that this was not a good ballot and the judges were biased. I don’t think they’re going to let it go.”

The fight over 94th District seat has been particularly intense after Democrats flipped a string of Republican-controlled House seats throughout the state in November, slashing the GOP’s 66-34 majority in the House to 51-49.

Democrats celebrated victory after a December recount in which Simonds appeared to defeat Yancey by a single vote, upsetting the GOP’s long-held majority and leaving the House evenly split between the two parties.

But Yancey’s campaign contested Simonds’ lead of 11,608 to 11,607, arguing that one ballot was improperly counted. A panel of election judges then ruled that the questionable ballot should be counted in favor of Yancey and the tied race should be decided by a drawing.

Last week, the drawing was delayed after Simonds filed paperwork asking the panel to reconsider its decision to call a tie in the race. The judges denied her request Wednesday, arguing they did not find the previous ruling on the disputed ballot to be a clear error or unjust.

“The right of a citizen to cast a free vote has been secured to us by the blood of patriots shed from Lexington and Concord to Selma, Alabama,” the judges wrote in a 11-page ruling. “The manifest injustice against which we must always guard is the chance that a single vote may not be counted.”

On Wednesday, Simonds attempted to make a pact with Yancey, offering to accept the results of the random drawing, even if she loses, if Yancey committed to the same terms by 9 a.m. Thursday.

Such an agreement would ensure that the winner would be seated when the 2018 legislative session begins.

“The people of the 94th District deserve to have representation on Jan. 10, and a second costly recount is not in their interest,” Simonds said in a statement Wednesday. “I have no interest in delaying this process, and I hope Delegate Yancey and House Republicans agree.”

Yancey declined to agree to her proposal, saying Democrats were to blame for postponing the drawing.

“I have always said I will follow the process laid out in state law,” Yancey said in a statement. “I am not going to deny myself or the people of the 94th District due process simply because of the unnecessary delays that have got us to this point.”

The 94th District seat is not the only Virginia House race still in dispute. Last month, Democrats requested a court-ordered special election in the 28th District race in the Fredericksburg area after more than 100 voters were given wrong ballots. Republican Bob Thomas beat Democrat Joshua Cole by just 73 votes.

A federal hearing in the 28th District case is scheduled for Friday.

Despite losing the drawing, Simonds said she considered herself lucky to have benefited from a strong family and career, as well as access to healthcare and education.

"Not everyone in this world, this country, and the 94th District is as lucky," she said in a statement. "There are nearly 400,000 Virginians who have been denied access to affordable healthcare through Medicaid expansion. I hope our lawmakers in the House of Delegates do not leave their fate to a game of chance.

Jarvie is a special correspondent.

