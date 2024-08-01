Trump-backed candidate defeats GOP Rep. Bob Good in Virginia primary recount

Virginia state Sen. John McGuire, greeting supporters on election night June 18, has been declared the Republican primary winner in recount results, defeating GOP Rep. Bob Good.

Virginia state Sen. John McGuire, a former Navy SEAL who was endorsed by former President Trump, has defeated Rep. Bob Good in a recount of the Republican primary results in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District.

McGuire narrowly defeated Good, one of the most conservative members of Congress and chair of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus.

Election officials previously certified a McGuire win in the June 18 primary — by 374 votes out of nearly 63,000 cast. But with the margin of victory at just six-tenths of a percentage point, Good was entitled to a recount.

McGuire’s margin of victory narrowed by four votes to 370 in the recount results announced Thursday.

“Mr. McGuire received more votes than Mr. Good and is the winner of this election,” Chief Judge Claude Worrell II said from the bench, concluding the recount.

The last votes arrived at the courthouse about 9 p.m. Thursday, nearly 14 hours after officials began the recount.

Around the same time, McGuire arrived at the courthouse.

“I don’t mean to be disrespectful, but we won on June 18,” he told reporters before the recount result was announced.

In a statement on Facebook, Good thanked those who voted for him and supported his reelection campaign.

“While I am disappointed in the ultimate outcome, it has been my distinct honor to serve as the congressional representative for Virginia’s 5th District over the past 3.5 years,” he wrote.

Good, who has served in Congress since 2021, was one of eight Republicans who voted to oust fellow Rep. Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield as speaker in October.

After Good endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the GOP presidential contest, Trump was angered and threw his support to McGuire.

A three-judge panel oversaw the recount. Worrell estimated last month that it would cost $96,500, though he said that amount could change.

Good was able to seek a recount because McGuire’s victory margin was less than 1 percent. But his campaign must pay for it since the margin was greater than half a percentage point.

McGuire will face Democrat Gloria Witt in the November general election. The 5th District tilts conservative.

Olivia Diaz is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

