In a town overwhelmed with grief, Pence delivers a message of support and faith

When Codee Baker, a 17-year-old cheerleader, showed up at the Floresville High School football stadium Wednesday evening, she was not spinning or tumbling or cheering.

She was thinking of the people she had lost: Karla Holcombe, a family friend who shared a birthday with her mother and used to watch her when she was little. Dennis and Sara Johnson, her elderly next-door neighbors. Haley Krueger, a shy 16-year-old sophomore she passed daily in her school hallways.

“I came here to honor the ones I lost,” Baker said as she entered the stadium with a long line of people clutching Bibles. “It’s just unbelievable that they’re gone.”

Clasping hands and bowing their heads in prayer, thousands of residents of small towns across south-central Texas packed the stadium Wednesday night to honor the 26 people who died Sunday when a gunman burst into the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas, spraying bullets at the congregation.

One of them was Vice President Mike Pence, who attended with his wife and U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, along with two members of Congress from Texas.

"Faith tells us to overcome evil with good," Pence told those gathered. "So this weekend, I hope a lot of Americans do what we're doing here tonight."

Jarvie is a special correspondent.