How to help the victims of Tropical Storm Harvey

Tropical Storm Harvey, a Category 4 hurricane at its peak, continues to drench the Gulf Coast. As many as 13 million people are under flood watches and warnings.

Houston had already received 30 inches of rain and braced for more water early Monday.

The flood threat is spreading into neighboring Louisiana, the National Weather Service warned, and will bring up to 25 inches of rain in the southwest part of that state.

Rescue and assistance efforts are underway, but residents still need help as an estimated 30,000 people will seek temporary shelter.

Here’s are organizations providing on-the-ground services and accepting donations:

American Red Cross: The organization has shelters open, and is shipping truckloads of supplies for distribution. Volunteers are also in place.

Salvation Army: The Salvation Army is deploying 42 mobile kitchens — each of which can serve an average of 1,500 meals per day — to staging areas in Dallas and San Antonio. They’ll also distribute supplies of water, cleanup kits, food, and shelter supplies.

​​​​​​ Houston Food Bank — Donations to the Houston Food Bank provide meals in emergencies and throughout the year.

San Antonio Food Bank — The San Antonio Food Bank is collecting monetary donations, along with nonperishable goods and supplies like water, baby food, diapers, flashlights and new batteries.

Feeding Texas and local food banks — Feeding Texas is coordinating with partner agencies to provide donation coordination and distribution of food to the public.

Houston SPCA and SPCA of Texas: These organizations conduct rescues of pets and farm animals, and provide equipment and shelter in emergencies.

Humane Society of Louisiana — The Humane Society of Louisiana has so far rescued 162 animals from shelters in the hurricane's path or at risk of flooding.

