Brutal storm will make direct hit on L.A. County; people urged to avoid driving if possible

Flooding is seen along Camp Chafee Road at Casitas Vista Road on Sunday in Ventura. Officials across Southern and Central California are urgently warning residents to prepare as a storm system fueled by an atmospheric river brings heavy rainfall.

With this week’s monster storm now expected to make a direct hit on Los Angeles County on Sunday and Monday, officials are urging people to stay off roads amid concerns about flooding and mudslides.

The intense, sustained rains are going to make for an ugly and potentially dangerous Monday commute, and officials said people should avoid being on the roads if possible.

“If anyone has an opportunity to work remotely on Monday, that’s definitely the day to do it,” said Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Forecast worsens for L.A.

The forecast rain totals for Los Angeles County worsened Sunday, with totals generally going up by about 2 inches in some areas. It’s now possible that, by the time this storm tapers off Tuesday, Pasadena could see around 10 inches of rain; with about 7 inches in Northridge, Pomona and Santa Clarita; about 6 inches in downtown Los Angeles, Long Beach and Westlake Village; and about 5 inches in Redondo Beach.

If these totals hold true, the Southland is likely to see widespread flooding and mudflows and debris flows in hillside areas, especially those hit by recent fires.

Danger on roads

“We’re expecting a lot of freeway flooding and road flooding, road closures. Many parked cars will be flooded... especially in low-lying areas of neighborhoods,” Kittell said. “Even if the rain does start to let up on Monday morning, just the sheer amount of rain overnight will cause lingering flooding issues into the morning hours,” Kittell said. “Especially, stay off the freeways.”

Kittell added: “Any areas that are vulnerable to mudslides — this definitely has the signature for that, especially as you get closer to Los Angeles County, but also including Ventura and Santa Barbara County.” Expect plenty of mud, rocks and debris on canyon roads, “flooded neighborhoods,” and the potential for people living near creeks and rivers to need rescue from strong flows.

Last week’s storm was far less powerful but caused significant street flooding.

On Thursday, inundated roads clogged the morning commute, closing southbound lanes of the 710 Freeway at Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach and a portion of PCH at the McClure Tunnel in Santa Monica. In Huntington Beach, a three-mile stretch of PCH was also shut down by flooding.

Almost seven miles of Palos Verdes Drive South from Hawthorne Boulevard to Palos Verdes Drive East closed for a few hours Thursday because of flooding and a mudslide that left debris and mud across the roadway, with authorities urging residents to “shelter in place until the heavy rain passes.”

Floodwaters also submerged vehicles in low-lying areas of Long Beach on Thursday.

Worse than Hilary?

For some of the populous areas of Southern California, this storm will bring winds that will actually be “much stronger” than Tropical Storm Hilary last August, especially in the lower elevations, Kittell said.

Hilary brought most of its rain on the inland side of Southern California’s mountains and in the deserts; this weekend’s storm is focused on “the coastal side of the mountain — so where a lot of people live ... the urban, city areas along the coast and valleys, and the south-facing foothills,” he added.

More safety information