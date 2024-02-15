Advertisement
L.A. assistance centers opening to help those affected by storms

Mid-Valley Senior Center on the 8800 block of Kester Avenue in Panorama City.
(Google Maps)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Assistance centers are opening in Los Angeles to provide in-person help for homeowners, renters and business owners affected by the powerful storms that hit Southern California earlier this month, city officials said Thursday.

The locations and hours of the centers are as follows:

  • Mid-Valley Senior Center
    Thursday, noon to 8 p.m.
    8825 Kester Ave., Panorama City, CA 91402
  • South Los Angeles Sports Activity Center
    Friday, noon to 8 p.m.
    7020 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90003
  • Pan Pacific Senior Center
    Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    141 S. Gardner St., Los Angeles, CA 90036

“Our recovery began the second the storm started,” Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. “I hope Angelenos join us in getting the word out about these centers so that Angelenos are aware about this important opportunity for assistance.”

The centers are being offered as forecasts show another storm headed for the region Presidents Day weekend, which has raised concerns about the potential for further flooding or landslides in already inundated areas.

During the last round of stormy weather, roughly 14 inches of rain fell on L.A.’s mountain regions, according to the National Weather Service. Downtown Los Angeles got 8.66 inches during a four-day period, accounting for more than 60% of its average annual rainfall.

The deluge triggered landslides, damaged homes and closed roads across California. Nine people were killed in the massive storm.

People seeking recovery resources from the storm can visit emergency.lacity.gov/recovery. To report debris or mudslides, call 311 or submit a request for service using the MyLA311 app.

Summer Lin

