What you need to know about the fight against Trump's travel ban

Since President Trump signed a sweeping executive order that temporarily banned entry for refugees, as well as other immigrants from seven mostly Muslim countries, dozens of lawsuits were filed against him amid widespread confusion over the new immigration rules.

Late Saturday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco denied the Trump administration’s request to immediately reinstate its travel ban after it was temporarily blocked by a federal judge in Seattle, but was considering the matter more thoroughly on Monday.

The circuit court set a rapid schedule for briefs on the case filed by the states of Washington and Minnesota, with major tech companies and former national security officials entering filings in support.

The White House argues that presidential power over national security and immigration puts the law on its side. The states say Trump's order harms the economy and local residents who are from the listed countries, and also discriminates against Muslims.

The fight over whether Trump's travel ban should be left in place as lawsuits proceed is likely to end up in the U.S. Supreme Court, as is the broader challenge to the order. In the meantime, flights with passengers from the banned countries and refugees were landing at U.S. international airports.

What’s at stake?

The Jan. 27 executive order included a 90-day ban on admission of nearly all citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. It also halted all refugee admissions for 120 days, indefinitely suspended admission of Syrian refugees and said the U.S. would give preference to refugees who are members of religious minorities. Immediately after that, hundreds of refugees, green card holders and visitors with valid visas were either detained at U.S. airports, deported upon landing or not allowed to board flights to the country. The Department of Justice later told a judge that Trump's move had resulted in 100,000 visas that were canceled around the world. The Department of State clarified the number to be under 60,000.

Who's fighting the president?

The Civil Rights Litigation Clearinghouse at the University of Michigan has counted dozens of lawsuits against the Trump administration in connection with the executive order. Most were filed by legal permanent residents who were detained, deported or blocked from boarding flights to the the U.S. They were filed in federal district courts in Virginia, Massachusetts, California, the District of Columbia and elsewhere. Several states have also taken the administration to court, saying the immigration order harms their economies and residents. They include Virginia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, Minnesota and Washington, and they have either joined onto already existing suits or launched their own.

Who’s winning?

For the most part, it’s not Trump. But all wins have been temporary, and final results could change as suits proceed.

One of the first legal wins was in a case by the American Civil Liberties Union, which requested an emergency halt to deportations of visa holders and won a stay from a federal judge in Brooklyn the night after the president's order was signed. Another challenge was won that evening in Virginia, where a federal judge issued an order to block deportations of immigrants detained at Dulles International Airport. A Massachusetts judge followed with a similar temporary order on Jan. 29. While civil rights groups viewed many of these as applying nationally, they weren’t followed uniformly.

In Los Angeles, a major national order came Wednesday when a federal judge said that any immigrant with a valid visa had to be let into the country. The suit, still proceeding, was filed on behalf of 28 Yemenis with visas who had been unable to travel to the U.S. But the biggest win for opponents of the order was on Friday, when U.S. District Judge James L. Robart in Seattle ordered that Trump's ban be lifted nationwide while a suit from Washington state and Minnesota was litigated. Notably, his action applied not only to immigrants with visas but also to refugees. He also ordered a stop to any religious preference on admissions. Robart said he thought the states had a good chance of winning the case.

In all the above cases, judges said keeping Trump's order intact would cause “irreparable harm,” a legal bar for immediately suspending it.

What is Trump’s case and what are the arguments against him?

The White House says the president’s order stems from his responsibility to protect national security and is based on a 65-year-old part of the of the federal Immigration and Nationality Act.

It says that “whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or non-immigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.”

On the other hand, another part of it says there cannot be discrimination in regard to “the person’s race, sex, nationality, place of birth or place of residence” when it comes to “the issuance of an immigrant visa.”

The arguments against the executive order have been multi-pronged, most alleging a violation of the due process and equal protection clauses of the Constitution, as well as the Constitution’s ban on government religion. The religion argument stems from the order’s preference for admission of religious minorities, and also a TV interview Trump gave in which he said Christians would get preference. Lawyers have also cited Trump associate and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a Trump associate, who said the order was a version of his campaign promise to ban Muslims from entering the country.

In the 9th Circuit proceedings, major officials from the Obama and George W. Bush administrations filed a declaration Sunday night saying they see Trump’s order as harming national security. Major tech companies, including Twitter and Google, argued in a brief that the immigration order hurts the economy because of the number of skilled immigrants those companies employ.

Who has supported the president?